Travis Kelce is kicking his fitness into high gear now that the NFL offseason is coming to an end.

“The biggest thing was getting my body right,” Kelce, 34, said during a Saturday, July 27, press conference in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. “Last year was pretty taxing on my body and I mean, it is what it is. I’ve had more snaps than a lot of the guys, if not anybody in the NFL, over the past five [or] six years.”

He continued, “I’m very fortunate, and very prideful of that. But, I know it has taken a toll on my body, so it’s just making sure that my body’s getting that rest and that ability to train harder and be able to withstand an entire 17- to 20-game season.”

In addition to football practice, the tight end works with an array of personal trainers “all over the place.”

Related: How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Respective Workout Routines Compare YouTube ; Courtesy of Laurence Justin Ng/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both on top of their games — and have the workout routines to back it up. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Swift, 34, trains with Kirk Myers at the gym Dogpound when she’s in either New York City […]

“I have my personal PT and, then on top of that, I have the best in the world here at Kansas City,” Kelce said on Saturday.

Kelce has previously been candid about his training regimen.

“Right now everything’s been sort of high reps, low weights,” he told Stack magazine in a 2015 YouTube video, specifically discussing his weightlifting routine. “I throw two 45s and hit it for about eight to 10, and just do more of the isolation hold to really work the shoulders, so that when I actually do throw some weight on there, I’m not injury-prone to it or anything like it.”

Kelce has been dating pop star Taylor Swift since summer 2023 and they have since often hit the gym together. In March, they were spotted outside Kirk Myers’ Dogpound gym in Los Angeles. Myers has worked with Swift, 34, for several years, even helping the pop star hone her stamina ahead of her Eras Tour.

“Her work ethic is just incredible. Some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her,” Myers recalled to Vogue in April. “We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an ‘off-season’ when she wasn’t touring and ‘in-season’ when she was. When she’s not touring, we’re in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day.”

Related: Recapping the Chiefs' Highs and Lows Since Winning the Super Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs have stayed busy since winning the 2024 Super Bowl — and they’re already getting back to work. Just three months after securing their second consecutive NFL championship, several team members, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, returned to the Chiefs facility for organized team activities (OTAs) before the 2024/2025 NFL season. “The work […]

To prep for Eras — which kicked off in March 2023 and wraps in December 2024 — Swift would also sing the entire set list while running on a treadmill.

After Swift and Kelce started dating, he became a fixture in the crowd of her concerts. Last month, Swift took Kelce up on his offer to “put [him] to work” and appear on stage. During a June concert in London, he helped “revive” Swift during her The Tortured Poets Department transition.