Travis Kelce’s relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift — and her legions of adoring fans — is always front and center, even when he’s busy at work.

During Kelce’s Friday, July 26, NFL practice at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, he was seen via social media footage tossing one of his gloves into a crowd of waiting fans. A young girl wearing a Swift-inspired top caught it.

Kelce, 34, however, did not realize who would end up grabbing the glove.

“I wish it was as true as the video made it seem,” the Chiefs tight end said during a Saturday, July 17, press conference. “I kinda just threw it in the stands, but sometimes fate, somebody just ends up landing a glove that they didn’t know they were gonna get.”

Kelce has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023 and he spent much of his NFL offseason by her side as she took her Eras Tour concerts to Europe. Kelce needed to report to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, earlier this month, meaning the pair have been doing long distance since then.

Kelce is going into his 12th NFL season with the Chiefs, calling training camp his “sanctuary.”

“I enjoy it, man, there’s something about this place that gets you ready every single year,” he gushed on Saturday. “Not gonna lie, [I] got pretty excited as the time started counting down to get out here and get the ball rolling.”

According to Kelce, training camp is always “100 percent valuable” to help foster his athletic skills.

“It’s where it all starts,” he explained. “You wanna get that foundation set in the offseason of that leadership and that mentality and things like that. But, at the end of the day, this is where you really find out where the team is made of, how you sharpen the iron, how you guys practice, your practice habits, attention to detail and nobody does it better than Coach [Andy] Reid.”

Kelce specifically is focused on improving his personal goals to continue to “amp up” his performance on the gridiron. When the official NFL season starts, Kelce and the Chiefs are hoping to score their third consecutive Super Bowl win.

“I’m just happy that I’m in the NFL and I get to play. Much love,” Kelce gushed.

Kelce also has the complete support of Swift, who went to 13 of his football games last season.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

It is likely that Swift will be able to make the Chiefs’ home opener, as it falls between her Eras concert stops.