Travis Kelce keeps it simple when it comes to packing for the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.

In a video shared via the Chiefs’ official TikTok page on Monday, July 22, players shared their camp essentials. While linebacker Curtis Jacobs answered “I need some fruit snacks” and cornerback Kamal Hadden can’t live without headphones, Kelce, 34, gave a more practical response.

“Don’t forget to bring your drawers,” the tight end said, leaning his mustachioed face toward the camera. Kelce first showed off his new facial hair in a Sunday, July 21, TikTok video shared via the Chiefs’ page.

“THE STACHE IS BACK,” read text over a clip of Kelce finger-combing his mustache as he walked onto the field.

Chiefs’ training camp kicked off on Sunday with a practice in St. Joseph, Missouri. It will wrap up on Thursday, August 15, less than one month before the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

As Kelce practices with his teammates, his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is continuing her Eras Tour. She is currently in Germany, where she has two upcoming performances in Hamburg and two in Munich.

Before Kelce left for training camp, he joined Swift on stage at her June 23 Eras Tour performance at London’s Wembley Stadium. He dressed in a suit and top hat and carried Swift, also 34, during the Tortured Poets Department set.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kelce and Swift “wanted to do something cool” and “create something memorable for the fans” ahead of the athlete’s schedule “getting crazy again soon.”

Although the couple will be apart for a while as Swift tours and Kelce gears up for football season, it’s nothing their bond can’t handle.

“Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship,” a second source told Us late last month. “So they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day.”

Another source added that the pair have found ways to keep their romance alive when they’re not in the same physical location.

“They’re in an easy era,” the insider said. “They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”

Swift and Kelce’s love story began after Kelce saw the singer’s Eras Tour show at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023. He subsequently complained about not getting to meet her — and hand her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it — after the show on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said during her December 2023 Time profile, confirming the timeline of the duo’s courtship three months after she hard launched their relationship at a September 2023 Chiefs game.

Swift and Kelce have since become America’s power couple, supporting each other at football games and stadium shows. Their public displays of affection are a stark contrast to Swift’s previous low-key relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” Kelce said of his dynamic with Swift during a June appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that.”