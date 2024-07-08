Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story has already given Us so much — from “seemingly ranch” to “So High School” — so it’s hard to believe that it’s only been one year since the missed connection that started it all.

Kelce, 34, attended Swift’s July 8, 2023, Eras Tour stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium with the goal of meeting the pop star, also 34. He didn’t get his wish, which he bemoaned during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “I wanted to give [her] one with my number on it.”

Travis’ comments made it back to Swift, who was enchanted by the athlete’s candor. The pair started hanging out soon after, but the public didn’t know that for sure until Swift confirmed the timeline during her December 2023 Time profile.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told the outlet.

Swift and Travis made their romance public when she cheered him on at a September 2023 Chiefs game at the same stadium where he’d seen her perform months prior. She sported the Chiefs’ colors and watched the action with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. After the game, Swift was photographed with her arm wrapped around Travis at a bar.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift told Time in December 2023. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift proceeded to make the NFL even more famous by attending several more Chiefs games throughout the season with celebrity pals, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman. She was present when the team beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl LVIII in February.

After the game, Swift made her way from a private box down to the field where she praised Travis’ “unbelievable” performance and kissed him several times.

The power couple’s supportive dynamic goes both ways, as Travis has been to several more Eras Tour shows since last July. Most recently, he attended three of Swift’s shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and even joined her onstage during one Tortured Poets Department set dressed in a suit and top hat.

Travis’ enthusiastic participation in Swiftie culture, from wearing a “Fearless” friendship bracelet in Cannes to singing along at Eras Tour shows, is enough for some fans to think Swift and the guy on the Chiefs are end game. And honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?