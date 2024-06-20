Travis Kelce knows that it’s nice to have a friend …. ship bracelet.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was seen wearing a bracelet that said “Fearless” — a nod to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s sophomore album — while walking around Cannes on Thursday, June 20, with his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

Travis also sported a bracelet that said “Cannes” to honor both the French city and the festival of the same name which he and Jason, 36, were in town for.

The brothers appeared at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on behalf of their podcast, “New Heights,” on Thursday. Travis’ bracelets could be seen in videos that circulated via social media and in a close-up photo obtained by People.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Friendship bracelets have become a staple of Swift’s fandom, particularly at her Eras Tour performances. They also played a role in the genesis of Travis and Swift’s romance. After Travis went to Swift’s July 2023 Eras Tour stop at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, he recalled being sad that he didn’t get to meet the pop star.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. I wanted to give her [a bracelet] with my number on it,” he said on his podcast.

Two months later, Swift showed up to a Chiefs game at the same stadium where Travis had watched her perform, thereby hard-launching the pair’s relationship. Swift later revealed that she “started hanging out” with Travis “right after” he publicly admitted to trying to give her his phone number via friendship bracelet.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended One of Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she and Travis […]

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said during her December 2023 Time magazine interview.

Thursday isn’t the first time that Travis has rocked the Swiftian accessory. At the March press conference where Jason announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis wore one bracelet that spelled out his name and another that featured “T” letters separated by a heart, seemingly a nod to his and Swift’s shared first initial.

The athlete also hilariously accepted a bracelet that read “on the map” — a reference to viral jokes that Swift’s relationship with the NFL star boosted his popularity — while cheering on Jason at an October 2023 Eagles game. In a viral TikTok video, Travis laughed after a fan handed him the bracelet.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Brought Up Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ Podcast Travis Kelce hasn’t shied away from giving girlfriend Taylor Swift her flowers on his podcast. The couple’s romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium […]

Travis has repeatedly demonstrated his good-natured response to the increased attention that comes with dating Swift.

“Taylor’s in my life now and we got her [to be] part of Chiefs Kingdom, and sure enough, that brought an entire entourage of human beings who just love to support her and love to support everything that she’s about,” he told sports reporter Laura Okmin during a February radio interview.

“I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it, but at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get [the interest],” he added.