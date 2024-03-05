Travis Kelce carried a piece of Taylor Swift with him during Jason Kelce’s retirement announcement.

Travis, 34, rocked a number of friendship bracelets while supporting brother Jason, 36, as he confirmed his retirement from the NFL on Monday, March 4. Jason’s family sat in the front row during the Philadelphia press conference, and Travis was seen accessorizing with black and gold beaded bracelets. One spelled out his name while the second featured “T” letters separated by a heart, seemingly for his and Swift’s initials. He matched the jewelry with a gold chain and chrome watch. The rest of his ensemble featured diamond earrings, black shades and a patchwork top.

Travis has previously worn a number of friendship bracelets throughout his relationship with Swift, 34. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen swapping jewelry with fans at her concerts, and even attempted to ask Swift, 34, out by using a bracelet with his phone number on it. (Swift’s fans famously make bracelets to trade at her Eras Tour concerts.)

Although he was unsuccessful at giving her the beaded craft while attending her July 2023 show, the gesture caught Swift’s attention and the two later started dating in the summer.

Swift has also donned jewelry featuring Travis’ name on it, his football number and more while cheering him on at Chiefs games.

The pop star sweetly supported her boyfriend at the 2024 Super Bowl last month after performing in Tokyo. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, with a final score of 25-22.

While enjoying his off season, Travis flew to Australia to support Swift as she played in Sydney last month. The pair went on a date to the zoo and shared a kiss after she concluded the show.

Travis later took a break from traveling with Swift to return to the states for Jason’s retirement announcement.

He was seen wiping tears from his eyes as Jason announced the end of his career on Monday. (Jason played for the Eagles for 13 seasons. Travis, meanwhile, has played 11 seasons with the Chiefs.)

“I announce that I am retiring from the NFL,” Jason said after reminiscing on his career. “And today I must admit, I am officially overrated. … It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”

The brothers’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, were also in attendance at the press conference, as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.