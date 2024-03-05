Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Travis Kelce Sports Taylor Swift-Themed Friendship Bracelets as Jason Kelce Announces Retirement

By
Travis Kelce Sports Taylor Swift Themed Friendship Bracelets as Jason Kelce Announces Retirement
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce carried a piece of Taylor Swift with him during Jason Kelce’s retirement announcement.

Travis, 34, rocked a number of friendship bracelets while supporting brother Jason, 36, as he confirmed his retirement from the NFL on Monday, March 4. Jason’s family sat in the front row during the Philadelphia press conference, and Travis was seen accessorizing with black and gold beaded bracelets. One spelled out his name while the second featured “T” letters separated by a heart, seemingly for his and Swift’s initials. He matched the jewelry with a gold chain and chrome watch. The rest of his ensemble featured diamond earrings, black shades and a patchwork top.

Travis has previously worn a number of friendship bracelets throughout his relationship with Swift, 34. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen swapping jewelry with fans at her concerts, and even attempted to ask Swift, 34, out by using a bracelet with his phone number on it. (Swift’s fans famously make bracelets to trade at her Eras Tour concerts.)

Although he was unsuccessful at giving her the beaded craft while attending her July 2023 show, the gesture caught Swift’s attention and the two later started dating in the summer.

Travis Kelce Sports Taylor Swift Themed Friendship Bracelets as Jason Kelce Announces Retirement
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Swift has also donned jewelry featuring Travis’ name on it, his football number and more while cheering him on at Chiefs games.

The pop star sweetly supported her boyfriend at the 2024 Super Bowl last month after performing in Tokyo. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, with a final score of 25-22.

 

While enjoying his off season, Travis flew to Australia to support Swift as she played in Sydney last month. The pair went on a date to the zoo and shared a kiss after she concluded the show.

Travis later took a break from traveling with Swift to return to the states for Jason’s retirement announcement.

loreal-facial-tanning-drops

Deal of the Day

Keep on Glowing With These Self-Tanning Facial Drops — Now 28% Off View Deal

He was seen wiping tears from his eyes as Jason announced the end of his career on Monday. (Jason played for the Eagles for 13 seasons. Travis, meanwhile, has played 11 seasons with the Chiefs.)

Travis Kelce Sports Taylor Swift Themed Friendship Bracelets as Jason Kelce Announces Retirement
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Everything Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Has Said About His Potential NFL Retirement 145

Related: Everything Jason Kelce Said About Retiring from the NFL

“I announce that I am retiring from the NFL,” Jason said after reminiscing on his career. “And today I must admit, I am officially overrated. … It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”

The brothers’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, were also in attendance at the press conference, as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!