Travis Kelce is officially on the clock for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce, 34, attended the team’s first practice at their annual training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday, July 21, according to footage shared via the Chiefs’ official TikTok page.

“EL TRAVADOR HAS RETURNED,” a video of Kelce entering the facility read.

In the clip, Kelce wore his signature No. 87 jersey with a pair of red athletic shorts and matching sneakers. He held his football helmet in one hand and a pair of mustard yellow gloves in the other. While walking onto the field, Kelce quickly finger-combed his mustache.

Kelce was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 as a tight end, going on to win three Super Bowls with the Missouri team. In the middle of last year’s season, Kelce became a household name outside of Arrowhead Stadium for his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Kelce initially saw Swift perform her Eras Tour at Arrowhead in July 2023, bringing along a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. He was unable to go backstage to meet the 34-year-old pop star, lamenting his rejection on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Swift heard his pleas and privately reached out to connect.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Related: Travis Kelce’s Hella Good (Facial) Hair Evolution Travis Kelce’s facial hair has had a surprisingly exciting evolution over the years. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is no stranger to experimenting with new looks when it comes to his beard: From mustaches to goatees, he easily rocks every style. While his go-to look is a trimmed beard, Kelce grew out his facial […]

Swift and Kelce took their romance public in September 2023 when she went to her first of 13 Chiefs football games.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she recalled to the magazine. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift later went to watch Kelce and his Chiefs teammates win Super Bowl LVIII in February, of which she arrived from Japan after performing a concert the night before. After celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory with Kelce that night, he spent much of his NFL offseason on the road with her.

Related: Everything the Chiefs Athletes Have Said About Meeting Taylor Swift Taylor Swift is a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift, who started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in summer 2023, told TIME the following December. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.” Swift went to her first Chiefs game in September […]

Kelce has been spotted at 14 Eras concerts, exclusively telling Us Weekly in May that the shows are “unbelievable.” One month later, he found himself on the stage.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [set]?’” Kelce joked during a July episode of his podcast. “She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’”

He explained, “I was like, ‘I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Swift found a special place to fit Kelce in during her The Tortured Poets Department section of the setlist, where he helped revive her between songs during her third London concert.