Hallmark star Tyler Hynes is a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom, and couldn’t resist letting tight end Travis Kelce know how he feels.

“A week like no other because of you. Thanks to everyone who stopped by to be in the movie or talk about it,” Hynes, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 18, sharing behind-the-scenes photos on the set of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. “To all the local talent filling our stadium and bringing a spirit only you can bring in KC, thank you.”

Hynes credited costar Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother, for snapping some of his photos at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

“Thanks [to] Mama Kelce for the ✨pics and making me sneak a note into Trav’s locker,” Hynes added.

Related: Every Celeb Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs From actors to musicians to comedians, there are certainly a lot of famous faces who are faithful fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a long legacy as a victorious football team. They took home three league championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before winning their first Super Bowl in 1970. The team […]

Travis, 34, is spending much of his NFL offseason with girlfriend Taylor Swift while she performs her European Eras Tour concerts, most recently attending her first two shows in Germany earlier this week. He is set to report to Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, later this week to prepare for the upcoming football season.

Hynes and Donna, meanwhile, have been hard at work filming Holiday Touchdown. Hallmark’s debut collaboration with the NFL stars Hynes as Derrick, the Chiefs’ director of fan engagement running a “Fan of the Year” contest. Alana Higman (Hunter King) hopes to win the title for her Chiefs-obsessed family. In the flick, Derrick and Alana grow closer over the festive Christmas holiday.

Donna, for her part, plays the manager of a local barbecue — a Kansas City cuisine staple — restaurant called Norma & Nic’s. Per set pics, she even wore the custom split Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles jersey that Travis commissioned in her scenes. Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, was a center for the Eagles until his retirement earlier this year. The Kelce brothers were the first siblings to face off in a Super Bowl during the February 2023 championship.

Related: Hallmark Channel's 2024 Movie Lineup: A Complete Guide Hallmark Media kicked off 2024 with four fresh Hallmark Channel features — and there’s plenty more where that came from. January’s lineup began with Love on the Right Course, starring Ashley Newbrough. “Learned how to say, ‘cheers’ in Hungarian but definitely didn’t learn how to spell it 🇭🇺❣️,” Newbrough captioned a series of Instagram snaps […]

Holiday Touchdown will premiere during Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup later this year, with Hynes recently telling Us Weekly about his excitement to sign on to the project.

“It really felt like it was a no-brainer,” Hynes told Us earlier this month at the 2024 ESPY Awards. There’s something about the two brands. The two fandoms are so paralleled and similar in their passion and their purity for what they love. Coming together seemed perfect.”

His movie love interest King, 30, was equally “excited” to land a role in the flick.

“Watching this collaboration unfold and seeing everyone else’s excitement made my excitement even more heightened than it already was,” King told Us.