Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Donna Kelce Wears Taylor Swift ‘TTPD’ Bracelet on Set of Hallmark Movie

By
Donna Kelce Wears TTPD Bracelet to Announce Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie
Donna Kelce. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Donna Kelce gave a sartorial nod to Taylor Swift while announcing her upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

In an Instagram video announcement posted on Sunday, July 14, Donna, 71, wore a gold chain link bracelet bearing the letters “TTPD.” The bracelet, which is available for purchase on Taylor Swift’s official website for $40, was released in support of the 34-year-old singer’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Donna also paid tribute to her son Travis Kelce by wearing a red and gold Kansas City Chiefs jersey with the number 87 on the front.

In the video, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, who play the romantic leads in the movie, introduced themselves before stepping aside to reveal Donna standing behind them.

Donna Kelce s Best Throwback Pics of Sons Travis and Jason 557 561

Related: Donna Kelce's Best Throwback Photos of Sons Travis and Jason

“Hi, I’m Donna Kelce and I’m in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” Donna said.

The post’s caption read: “Look who’s joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story! Please welcome America’s football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don’t miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas. 🏈🎄”

Hallmark also released an official statement regarding the news.

 

“Donna Kelce is off the bleachers and in the game, joining the cast of Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” the statement read. “Kelce will play Donna, the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11, Hynes, 38, said that the collaboration between the NFL and the Hallmark Channel felt natural.

Get the Lip Mask All of Hollywood Uses for Just $19 for Prime Day!

Deal of the Day

Get the Lip Mask All of Hollywood Uses for Just $19 — Two Days Only! View Deal

“It really felt like it was a no-brainer,” he said. “There’s something about the two brands. The two fandoms are so paralleled and similar in their passion and their purity for what they love. Coming together seemed perfect.”

In addition to wearing her “TTPD” bracelet during Saturday’s announcement, Donna has shown continued public support for Swift since she began dating Travis, 34, in September 2023. She has also been very vocal about her love of “The Tortured Poets Department” album.

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” Donna told People in an April interview, adding, “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

In this article

Donna Kelce Bio Page

Donna Kelce
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!