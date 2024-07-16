Donna Kelce Wears Taylor Swift ‘TTPD’ Bracelet on Set of Hallmark Movie

Donna Kelce gave a sartorial nod to Taylor Swift while announcing her upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

In an Instagram video announcement posted on Sunday, July 14, Donna, 71, wore a gold chain link bracelet bearing the letters “TTPD.” The bracelet, which is available for purchase on Taylor Swift’s official website for $40, was released in support of the 34-year-old singer’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Donna also paid tribute to her son Travis Kelce by wearing a red and gold Kansas City Chiefs jersey with the number 87 on the front.

In the video, Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, who play the romantic leads in the movie, introduced themselves before stepping aside to reveal Donna standing behind them.

“Hi, I’m Donna Kelce and I’m in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” Donna said.

The post’s caption read: “Look who’s joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story! Please welcome America’s football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don’t miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas. 🏈🎄”

Hallmark also released an official statement regarding the news.

“Donna Kelce is off the bleachers and in the game, joining the cast of Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” the statement read. “Kelce will play Donna, the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11, Hynes, 38, said that the collaboration between the NFL and the Hallmark Channel felt natural.

“It really felt like it was a no-brainer,” he said. “There’s something about the two brands. The two fandoms are so paralleled and similar in their passion and their purity for what they love. Coming together seemed perfect.”

In addition to wearing her “TTPD” bracelet during Saturday’s announcement, Donna has shown continued public support for Swift since she began dating Travis, 34, in September 2023. She has also been very vocal about her love of “The Tortured Poets Department” album.

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” Donna told People in an April interview, adding, “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”