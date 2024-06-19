Travis Kelce didn’t get to celebrate his Super Bowl ring ceremony with girlfriend Taylor Swift in person, but he felt her support from an ocean away.

Kelce, 34, recapped the special occasion during the Wednesday, June 19, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Last bit of [Kansas City] Chiefs news, we got our Super Bowl rings,” he said. “It was a f—king unbelievable night, and the ceremony was broadcast live everywhere across the globe.”

He went on to give a subtle shout-out to Swift, 34, teasing, “If you haven’t caught wind of who all was watching.”

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates officially received their rings on Thursday, June 13, four months after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Swift was unable to attend the ceremony due to her ongoing Eras Tour — the pop star performed her 100th concert of the tour in Liverpool, England, that same night — but she was spotted tuning into Chariah Gordon‘s Instagram Live. (Gordon is dating Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.)

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Blushed Over Each Other in Public Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t help but give each other the warm fuzzies. Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 before the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game that fall. Swift later revealed that she and Kelce connected after he went to her Eras Tour stop in Missouri and wanted to […]

“YESSSSSS,” Swift wrote in the comments section of the livestream, later adding, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”

Toward the end of the celebration, Swift acknowledged that she needed her rest. “Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys❣️❣️❣️,” she wrote.

Despite Swift’s absence, Kelce had a “fun evening” with his teammates, coaches and more members of the Chiefs organization. “Honestly, I think Pat [Mahomes] said it best when we were on the field for our last mini camp practice earlier that day,” the tight end recalled. “He said, ‘Let’s go enjoy this evening, but let’s put this thing in the rearview. … Let’s keep this thing moving. We got a lot we wanna do.'”

Travis’ brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, added that the Chiefs were “already focused on the three-peat” after winning their second consecutive Super Bowl trophy this year.

While Travis attended Thursday’s party solo, Swift cheered him on at the NFL championship game in February, flying nearly 12 hours from Tokyo to Las Vegas following one of her Eras Tour concerts. The couple, who’ve been dating since last summer, shared a sweet kiss on the field after the Chiefs won.

“I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you,” Swift gushed in footage captured from the celebration.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

When Travis marveled at the lengths she took to see him play, Swift joked, “Jet lag is a choice.”

Swift isn’t the only one putting in the miles — Travis has caught a few international flights to support his girlfriend on tour. He’s danced along at Eras Tour shows in Argentina, Australia, Singapore and France following his first concert in Kansas City before the pair’s romance began. (We’ve all heard the story: Travis wanted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023 but was unsuccessful at the time.)

Travis has kept busy during the NFL offseason, but he’s still made time to be Swift’s biggest fan. “He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

After taking the stage in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday, June 18, Swift is set to perform three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23.