Travis Kelce made a young Taylor Swift fan’s day at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

“Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again,” a social media user wrote via X on Friday, July 26, alongside a video of Kelce’s sweet gesture. “And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind. Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] signed the boys’ stuff. @tkelce and @Clydro_22 the best thank you!! You made training camp so fun.”

In a follow-up post, the social media user added, “We are going to see Taylor in Indy in November and I told her she has to wear it!! We are beaming, it truly is so special to her.”

In the clip shared by the fan, Kelce, 34, could be seen walking off the field toward a cheering crowd before tossing both his gloves at the fans, one of which the young Swiftie caught.

“Literally we are beaming,” the X user replied in the thread, adding in a separate comment, “It was so sweaty it soaked through my brother’s pocket!”

The Chiefs’ training camp kicked off on Sunday, July 21, with a practice in St. Joseph, Missouri, and will wrap up on Thursday, August 15 – less than one month before the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

As Kelce gets ready for the forthcoming season with his teammates, Swift, 34, is continuing the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. She is set to perform back-to-back shows in Munich, Germany, at the Munich Olympic Stadium on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

Before Kelce left for training camp, he joined Swift on stage at her June 23 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, where he sported a suit and top hat and carried the 14-time Grammy winner during the Tortured Poets Department set.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple, who began dating in the summer last year, “wanted to do something cool” and “memorable for fans” before his schedule got “crazy” with the upcoming NFL season.

“It was a special moment to mark their relationship milestone,” the insider said, explaining that July 8 marked one year since Kelce attended Swift’s Kansas City, Missouri, show and attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Though their schedules are jam-packed in the coming months, a separate source told Us that Swift and the three-time Super Bowl champion are in their “easy era.”

“They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other,” the insider dished, while a third source added, “Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship. So they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day.”