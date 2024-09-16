Simone Biles was not in attendance for husband, Jonathan Owens’, game in Houston, Texas on Sunday Night Football for one very good reason.

Biles, 27, revealed via Instagram on Sunday, September 15, that while Owens, 29, and his Chicago Bears teammates faced off against the Houston Texans in the Lone Star State, the gymnast embarked on the Gold Over America tour in Oceanside, California.

The nationwide tour, which brings together the world’s best gymnasts to meet and inspire a new generation of gymnasts right around the country, kicked off on Sunday.

Biles, the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all-time, shared her excitement for the tour in her Instagram post.

Related: Jonathan Owens Supports Simone Biles Gymnastic Team Finals Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

“LET @goldoveramericatour BEGIN 🐐🤍,” Biles captioned a photo of herself standing on a stage with the tour’s logo being projected into a screen behind it. “So grateful & blessed to have these opportunities! can’t wait to see y’all🎉✨🫶🏾 which city are y’all coming to see!?!?!”

Biles and fellow gymnasts including Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, as well as several male athletes, will present a string of choreographed performances in 30 arenas across two months. The tour will wrap in Detroit on November 3.

Biles’ no-show was even more significant given the Texans’ home ground in Houston is located just 40 minutes from the athlete’s hometown of Spring in Texas. She even served as the Texans’ first honorary cheerleader at the beginning of the 2017 season.

Biles, who was awarded 11 medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics last month, has passionately supported Owens as the NFL season swings into action. During round 1, which saw Owens make his Bears debut against the Tennessee Titans and score his first touchdown of the season, Biles shared a tribute to her husband via her Instagram Story.

Biles reshared a video of Owens scoring a touchdown on September 8, writing, “LFG!!! @jowens. Touchdown for Hubby.”

Ahead of the Bears’ first game, Biles was by her husband’s side during a preseason matchup. She also cheered her husband on when the Bears, who signed Owens for two years after he played for the Green Bay Packers in 2023, played the Cincinnati Bengals at a pre-season game in August.

The pair dated for two years before tying the knot in April 2023.

Biles and Owens’ public solidarity comes after Biles took home three gold medals and one silver as part of her historical Olympic achievements.

Related: Simone Biles Becomes the Most Decorated U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro at […]

Owens attended the Games in Paris after receiving special leave from preseason training by the Bears.

During Owens’ visit to Paris, he was seen wearing one of his wife’s gold medals, posting a photo of the moment via Instagram on July 30. “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙,” he captioned the pic.

While the moment attracted a comment from Biles which read, “My whole heart. I love you,” some fans did not receive Owens’ post as kindly and shared their disapproval via various social media platforms.

Biles was quick to shut down the negativity, blasting haters in the post’s comments section. “Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. so don’t ever make assumptions. 🙄,” she wrote at the time. “like y’all are so f—ing miserable. leave us alone.”