Lainey Wilson is bringing her cowboy hat to Sin City.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: Lainey Wilson will be playing MGM Grand Garden Arena during NFR weekend!” Live Nation wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 3. “Joined by special guests Tracy Lawrence and Mae Estes on Saturday 12/14, you won’t want to miss it. Tickets on sale Fri 6/7. 🎟️ .”

Live Nation previously teased the news via social media, sharing a silhouette pic of a woman wearing a cowboy hat. “Vegas, hold your horses…wild horses that is! Big announcement coming tomorrow!” read a post shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 2.

Following the upload, fans were quick to speculate about who the artist could be — and whether it was a Las Vegas residency. While some fans pointed out that Live Nation’s caption gave a nod to Wilson, 32, — referencing her song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” from 2022’s Bell Bottom Country — others theorized that Beyoncé could be under the hat. (Beyoncé, 42, released her country album, Cowboy Carter, in March.)

Related: Lainey Wilson: Inside a Day in My Life Atta girl! Lainey Wilson is living her best life on the road, and gave Us Weekly a VIP backstage pass at a day in her life. “I do all of my own glam on tour,” the country songstress, 31, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I love trying new products and techniques. It’s an art […]

After the Monday announcement of Wilson’s show, users reacted to the news in the comments section. “The Beyhive is in shambles 😢,” wrote one commenter.

Wilson, meanwhile, expressed her enthusiasm for the show. “We’re comin back bigger and better than ever cowboys and cowgirls!” she wrote via Instagram on Monday.

Wilson is set to release Whirlwind, the follow-up to Bell Bottom Country, on August 23. “Whirlwind. That’s what my life has been the last couple years. I hope this record brings peace to your ‘whirlwind’ and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it,” she wrote via Instagram in May.

What Is the Best New Album of 2024 (So Far)?

Wilson has been on quite a roll over the past few years, receiving several accolades for her music. She took home a Grammy for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country in February, won Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards and Album of the Year (for Bell Bottom Country) at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, to name a few.

Related: Country Music’s Blonde Bombshells: Carrie Underwood, More Country music's leading ladies have more than platinum records in common — they also rock some of the best platinum hair in the business

“It’s a blessing to get such a positive response from the fans and my industry peers,” Wilson exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in April. “I’ve been working towards this for over a decade, so I’m excited to build on this energy for my upcoming tour and connect with fans all over the world. It doesn’t necessarily mean less stress, but it’s validating, to say the least.”

Wilson previously reflected on the increasing popularity of country music. “I think it’s really, really awesome, to be honest with you,” she exclusively told Us in October 2023. “I mean, it has never not been cool. But I think during the pandemic, people found themselves doing whatever made them feel grounded and feel at home. And I think country music makes you feel at home.”