Stranger Things has already taught Linda Hamilton a lesson about joining a project after being a fan.

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it,” Hamilton, 67, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 3 of Syfy’s Resident Alien. “So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

The actress now won’t be able to look at her favorite show the same way again.

“When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I’m in something,” she explained. “It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won’t be watching [season 5].”

Stranger Things, which debuted in 2016, focuses on a fictional Indiana town where a series of supernatural events cause mystery and mayhem. Hamilton’s casting was announced before season 5 started filming, but no information has been released about who she plays in the final season.

“I Zoomed [creators] Ross and Matt Duffer, and they gave me the shape of the character, but not of the story. Because they have to be very careful with their story. So I still don’t know how it ends,” Hamilton shared with Us. “And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it’s going to go. But that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know.”

Hamilton discussed how she has had to keep information under wraps, adding, “I don’t share, but I’m having a really good time. … I have friends now that will text me and go, ‘Where are you? Or you can’t say?’ But that’s out of respect and love for the Duffer brothers.”

Despite not being able to share any details about her character, Hamilton has been thrilled by her time on set.

“I do get to be there for table reads and watch it unfold and be part of it. I’m thrilled to be part of it,” she gushed. “But I just never, ever saw that one coming. It is different when you’re a fan of the show to sort of go, ‘Well, how do I fit?’ But we’re working on it. It’s good. It’s really good.”

While Stranger Things info remains under lock and key, Hamilton was able to offer Us more details on another TV project of hers. As Resident Alien returns for its third season on Syfy, Hamilton opened up about what inspired her to join the sci-fi comedy series.

“When I look for work, I do look for something that I haven’t necessarily done already. I don’t want to just sort of recycle the same character,” she explained. “[With Resident Alien], it was the comedy around it — not even for my character — [that interested me]. I just love the writing. I love [showrunner] Chris Sheridan and I believe in him beyond 100 percent. … His writing is so wonderful, and sometimes you just read a project and say, ‘I want to be a part of that.'”

Resident Alien airs on Syfy Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.