He’s back! Will Smith is making a musical comeback nearly 13 years after releasing his last album, Lost and Found.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 49, sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a clip of himself rapping a new track on Wednesday, May 23. “Getting’ back in the studio. Just warmin’ Up,” Smith wrote alongside the video which has been viewed more than 3 million times on Instagram and prompted him to trend on Twitter.

The Pursuit of Happiness actor opened up about making new music in an extended Youtube video posted later on Wednesday, reflecting on his busy introduction to the entertainment industry. “At my peak, I was doing a television show, a movie and an album every year. So it was like churning out that creativity. What happens is you get to a point where you get empty,” he explained. “So I’m excited. I’m reenergized and creating wildly like I used to. I’m ready. I got the beast back.”

Smith’s highly anticipated announcement comes eight months after he and longtime collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff released their first song together in 20 years, “Get Lit.” On Tuesday, May 22, the Suicide Squad actor announced that he would be creating a new track for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with DJ Diplo and singers Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi.

Fans reacted to Smith new music via social media with hilarious throwback gifs of the Oscar nominee.

One Smith devotee emphasized a rather presumptuous lyric, which is not the norm for the “Gettin’ Jiggy With It’ rapper who famously never cusses in his songs.

If I throw my money up, shit, I'll probably kill a stripper

-Will smith

😧😧💜 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/XqscESSqYp — Lame butterfly 👐 (@SFM_Lazlo) May 23, 2018

Other fans voiced their support for Smith’s new tunes.

So hyped that #WillSmith is back in the studio 🙌🏼 — Sammie Carlow (@sammiecarlow22) May 23, 2018

Will Smith please drop a banger like Summer Time this summer !!!! #WillSmith — Sarcastic Gal 101 (@Sarcastic_Gal23) May 23, 2018

Is the Fresh Prince back #willsmith — Dominique "The Boulder" Johnson (@TheBoulder915) May 23, 2018

