William Shatner: Where Miss Congeniality’s Stan Fields Would Be Today

Stan Fields is no longer hosting beauty pageants — according to William Shatner. “He would be retired with a home on a golf course and thinking about getting into politics,” the actor exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Shatner, 82, played the role in the 2002 beloved film Miss Congeniality opposite Sandra Bullock, Benjamin Bratt, Michael Caine and Candice Bergen. Bullock took on the role of an FBI agent who goes undercover as Gracie Lou Freebush in a Miss United States beauty pageant. She gets a full makeover for the case to represent New Jersey and finds out that she truly does want world peace.

Ahem, cue Tom Jones’ “She’s a Lady” tune!

Shatner’s favorite part about working with Bullock was simply, well, “meeting her.” He added: “Shaking her hand and looking at that beautiful face.”

Shatner, who would reprise his role in 2005’s Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, favored the beauty contestant scenes and “the chaos” that they ensued.

“Lots of contestants going every which way, wardrobe people all upset because hems were being torn, bodices didn’t fit and the extras couldn’t be found,” he told Us. “Again, just a typical day of filming!”

For more, read the rest of his Q&A in our Now and Then series:

US: What is something about the film that a fan wouldn’t necessarily know?

WS: Many people don’t know that the director, now one of my friends, Donald Petrie chose April 25th as the perfect date because it is his wife’s birthday. How about that for some #Couplegoals, kids! … [Also] my character Stan Fields is modeled off of legendary Miss America host Bert Parks.

US: Was there a scene you couldn’t get through without laughing with Candice?

WS: Every time I see Candice Bergen, I fixate on that perfect nose.

US: When is the last time you reunited with any of the cast?

WS: I actually haven’t seen any of the cast since then. Is that something I should think about?

US: Should there be a Miss Congeniality 3 and would you sign on?

WS: The question is would Sandra Bullock do another film with me? Hey Sandy, have your people call my people.

