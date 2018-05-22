‘World of Dance’ Coaches Challenge Fans to Show Off Their Best Moves

The World of Dance team wants the fans to dance along! Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Jenna Dewan reveal a challenge for viewers in a new season 2 promo video.

“We’re challenging you to dance, and dance and dance again. It doesn’t matter how old you are or what style you choose. We want you to dance every day for the next month,” the group says in the new promo. “Just grab a camera, show us your moves with the hashtag #WODChallenge. You never know what surprises may be waiting. Go on, let’s see you move. We’ll be watching!”

Season 2 is going bigger than the first season, but will bring back nine familiar acts from season 1. Additionally, half of the contestants this season are under the age of 18! Lopez, who was part of American Idol’s judging panel for five years, recently revealed that she’s grown “leaps and bounds” since then.

“I love mentoring, I love being part of someone’s journey in that way, and I also learn so much from watching and analyzing performances all the time,” the “Dinero” singer, 48, told Variety. “I feel like it’s made me a better singer, dancer, performer, entertainer myself. I feel like I’ve grown leaps and bounds since American Idol just because of that — because when you start picking things apart you’re like ‘Oh, I do that.’”

As a lifelong dancer, she also wanted to bring that into the forefront of a show. “They’ve been in the background for so long, and people don’t realize how much dedication, commitment, passion and love it takes to be a dancer,” she added. “It’s just like any artist in the world, you have to love it, and I just love providing a platform where they get to be not a step away or a step behind but up front and the star.”

World of Dance season 2 premieres on NBC on Tuesday, May 29, at 10 p.m. ET.

