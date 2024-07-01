When it was time for WWE star Angelo Dawkins to say “I do,” he knew just the man to tag in to help seal the deal.

The pro wrestler, 33, enlisted friend and Street Profits tag team partner Montez Ford to act as his officiant when he married wife Grace Russo over the weekend.

Dawkins showed off a series of photos from the outdoor ceremony via X on Sunday, June 30. “Made it official fam! #marriedlife,” he captioned the pictures.

Ford, 34, could be seen in a priest’s robe while holding a Bible and mugging for the camera.

The former tag team champions were joined by Ford’s wife, WWE star Bianca Belair, who gushed about the newlyweds after their big day.

“Dawks got a WHOLE WIFE!!!!!” Belair, 35, commented via Instagram. “All those car ride talks can finally come to an end! You did it! Congrats!!!… you’re a lucky man to get @gracestephanie01 and now a smart man to wife her up! Lol.”

Ford — who debuted with Dawkins as a tag team in WWE’s developmental brand NXT in 2016 — gushed about the responsibility bestowed upon him.

“THEY TIED THE KNOT!” Ford wrote via Instagram. “So honored & happy my brother asked me to officiate him & his bride into their marriage. I’m beyond happy for these two & may God Bless & lead you all to eternal happiness! CONGRATULATIONS! And now let the entire world say, AMEN. -Reverend Doctor Pastor Ford.”

Dawkins and his new bride received well-wishes from all corners of the pro wrestling world after they announced the news.

“Congratulations to you and your family!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹,” WWE’s Natalya commented on Dawkins’ post. WWE’s JD McDonagh wrote, “YES DAWKS. Happy for you G. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Belair’s own tag team partner, Jade Cargill, joined the fun, writing, “Congrats!!!!!!”

Dawkins and Russo — who are parents to a son born in 2020 — announced they are expecting a second child in April.

“House of boys coming October 💙💙🎃 #bringthechaos #rainbowbaby🌈 #herewegoagain,” Dawkins captioned a series of photos from the couple’s sex reveal party.

Last month, Dawkins celebrated Father’s Day with a carousel of memories featuring his son, including a video of the two of them bouncing around together on a trampoline.

Dawkins captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. Enjoy it!”