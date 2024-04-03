When WWE’s Bianca Belair historically closed out Friday Night SmackDown standing in the ring alongside Jade Cargill and Naomi, there was one very proud husband watching in the wings.

Montez Ford, who has been married to Belair since 2018, exclusively told Us Weekly about the significance of the electric moment.

“I’ve never seen SmackDown close out that way. Ever,” Ford, 33, said. “I’ve never seen three African American women point to the WrestleMania sign, letting their stake be known.”

Belair, Cargill and Naomi will team up to take on Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, going down Saturday, April 6, at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

As Ford explained, however, his wife and her partners are just getting started.

“They’re letting everyone know that they’re here, man,” he gushed. “The aura of seeing them standing there and joining together in unity, there were so many things in that small time period that got everybody excited.”

Next year will mark Ford’s 10th year with WWE, which means he’s been around to take notice of how the company’s roster has become increasingly diverse and eclectic over time.

“It just shows how much talent is truly in the company. We’re a melting pot,” he said. “There are so many different cultures, beliefs and attributes. There are just so many different elements.”

Ford — who partnered with Snickers as the presenting partner of WrestleMania for the ninth year in a row — teams up with tag team partner Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley to face The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar) in a six-man Philadelphia Street Fight on Night 2 of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7.

As both he and his wife continue to see their stars rise, Ford pointed to the couple’s extended family — featured on their Hulu reality series Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez — for keeping them steady.

“Seeing them gives us motivation,” he said. “Seeing the smiles on their faces, it just gives us the extra edge to go out there and do more just so we can get back and see the same thing. It’s been a good time for the family. We’re just going to keep it moving.”

WWE WrestleMania XL, presented by Snickers, streams exclusively on Peacock Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET.