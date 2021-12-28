Bianca Belair keeps her nighttime routine clean and easy. Afterall, with her WWE tour schedule jam packed, the C4energy partner doesn’t have time to mess around with too many products when it comes to getting her Beauty Sleep on. Watch the exclusive video above to see how the ESPY winner winds down for the night live from her Orlanda, Florida home.

Keeping it Clean

“I’m going to start with my Neutrogena makeup wipes. I try to do it in a circular motion. I try to get most of the foundation and powder off first,” she tells Us. “I wear very matte lipstick because when I’m in the ring and fighting girls, they’re punching me in the face. If I’m gonna fight, I gotta look cute too, so, I don’t want my makeup smearing everywhere. So, I gotta really get up in there with my lipstick.”

Tried and True

“I’m a big Noxzema person. My momma used it when I was a little girl. It’s always been in my household. I use it if I have a pimple, or if I’m wearing makeup three or four days in a row, my skin starts breaking out a bit, I always use Noxzema,” she explained. “I love the tingly feeling that it gives me. I also feel like it leaves my skin feeling soft afterwards. If I go on a four-day or a week tour, wearing makeup all the time, I do this at the end of the tour. It brings me back to my childhood, because I used to watch her use it, we used to do fun spa days in the bathroom.”

Dry Skin Buster

“I’m very simple, this is what works for me, I encourage everyone to find what works for you,” Belair shares. “If my skin feels dry, I use a little coconut oil. Not a lot, because I don’t want to clog my pores up.”

Morning Must-Have

At night, Belair always makes sure she has her C4 in the refrigerator for the morning.

“My husband is a morning person, he likes to workout in the morning,” she says. “I really don’t, but I get up and work out with him so I always have to have my C4.”

For more with Belair and to see her full nighttime skincare routine, watch the exclusive video above.