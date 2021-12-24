So long, 2021! As the end of the year approaches, Us Weekly’s Stylish is taking a look back at the best red carpet fashion moments of 2021.

It was a rollercoaster of an awards season, to say the very least. As the coronavirus continued to rip through the country, awards shows were forced to adapt in order to keep presenters and attendees safe.

But the show still went on! The Golden Globes (which typically kicks off awards season) was postponed from January to late February). Presenters walked the red carpet from either New York or Beverly Hills while nominees tuned in virtually from home.

Next came the Critics Choice Awards, which was also postponed from February to March. While a handful of presenters walked the red carpet, nominees attended virtually from home. So, Instead of posing on the red carpet, stars held makeshift photo shoots at home, which actually turned out rather epic.

For the Grammys on March 14 (pushed from January), both performers and nominees hit the red carpet like usual, carefully sticking to social-distancing guidelines. So many stars made the 63rd annual awards show a night to remember, like Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa. The “All Too Well” singer arrived in a double take-worthy floral-embellished mini dress while the “Levitating” hitmaker stunned in a cutout gown covered in sparkly mesh.

Then came the Oscars, which was moved to April. The event had a mostly traditional red carpet of all and it’s clear that stars took it as a sign to bring their A-game. For instance, Carey Mulligan stepped out in one of the most jaw-dropping gowns of the night: a sparkly, two-piece Valentino gown featuring a long train.

And finally, at the 2021 Met Gala — postponed from May to September — the red carpet felt as traditional as before the COVID-19 outbreak. Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, stars had to wear masks, but the buzz before the show felt as normal as ever! Kendall Jenner debuted one of her best gowns to date: a sheer, jeweled Givenchy Haute Couture design.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of the best celebrity fashion looks of 2021, including Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya and more!