Becky Lynch might be The Man — but when it comes to achieving a healthy work-life balance, even she’ll take all the help she can get.

Lynch, 37, and husband Seth Rollins — who just so happens to be the current WWE Heavyweight Champion — are the epitome of a pro wrestling power couple. So, when the duo welcomed daughter Roux in December 2020, they knew it was going to be a team effort.

As Lynch exclusively expalined to Us Weekly, “It takes a village.”

“We have a bus, which makes life infinitely easier,” Lynch said. “Our bus driver is amazing, and his wife, who is also amazing, is our nanny. We’re traveling as this whole crazy, extended family.”

Lynch announced her pregnancy in the the middle of the ring during Monday Night Raw in May 2020, giving birth to her daughter later that year. She made her triumphant return to the ring at SummerSlam in August 2021, just over eight months after Roux was born.

Without her caravan of support, Lynch acknowledged, she’s not sure life on the road with her daughter, now 3, would have been possible.

“They’re like aunts and uncles,” Lynch said. “She’s so close to them.”

Spending so much time in close proximity with her husband Rollins, 37 — whom she married in June 2021 — has only served to make her feel more secure in that relationship too.

“I always thought getting with somebody in the business would be messy,” Lynch admitted. “I thought you’d end up talking about work too much. And we do talk about work too much. But we understand each other and it makes life so much easier.”

In fact, Lynch admitted that she’s been taken aback at how riotous the motherhood experience has been thus far — and given her some appreciation for her own mother along the way.

“I think what’s surprising is how fun it is,” she said. “I think people oversell the hard a little bit. That has been my takeaway. I wasn’t sure how I would be as a mother. I remember putting my mother through hell and telling her she worried too much about everything. Now I’m like 20 times worse. I worry about everything. So that’s been a bit surprising. I’ve turned into my mother.”

Despite her daughter’s life in the shadow of the pro wrestling spotlight, however, Lynch joked she’s “still trying to get her to care” about her parents’ careers.

“She loves superheroes and villains,” Lynch explained. “Everyone is either a superhero or a villain. I’m like, ‘Do you wanna watch Mama fight the villains because she’s a superhero?’ She says, ‘No.’ She just has no interest.”

Lynch and Rollins tried extra hard at last year’s WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium, where they both had matches on Night 1 of the card. The couple secured a suite for their friends and family, but Lynch was forced to admit that Roux was “more interested in eating the treats than watching the wrestling.”

While she’s happy to be back in the ring — which involves a match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women’s Heavyweight Championship — her time away from the ring allowed her to get rolling on writing her memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Girl.

“Any time you’re honest, it’s a little scary,” Lynch said of putting her life’s story down in words. “You’re telling things from your own point of view and your own perspective. Wrong or right, it’s your perspective. I’ve tried to cover that in the book. I’m putting myself out there. All of her fears, all of her insecurities — good, bad or indifferent. That’s all kind of scary.”

Along the way, she would show excerpts of the book to her husband, even though Lynch admitted he was probably a little biased in his feedback.

Lynch said, “I’m sure he doesn’t think everything I do is great, but I’m pretty sure he thinks I’m pretty cool.”

The Man: Not Your Average Girl is available now. WrestleMania 40 goes down April 6 and 7 and will be available to stream live on Peacock.