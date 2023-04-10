Dutton vs. Dutton. Yellowstone‘s first batch of season 5 episodes set up an epic battle between Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and many of the show’s cast members are ready to take sides.

“Honestly, I know this is gonna blow people’s minds, but I’m a fan of Jamie,” Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo, exclusively told Us Weekly at PaleyFest when asked whether he’s Team Beth or Team Jamie. “The vulnerability that he has, but also the struggles. It always seems like society — like there’s so much against him, but he’s still making his way through.”

As the right-hand man of Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), his character on the show is against pretty much everything having to do with the Duttons, but in real life, Brings Plenty, 53, can respect Jamie’s hustle.

“He has that strength, and so I really admire that character a lot,” the Hell on Wheels alum told Us.

Wendy Moniz, who plays former Montana Governor Lynelle Perry, has the opposite take that her costar does. “I mean, Lynelle was very close to Jamie in the beginning, but now she’s flipped, so it’s hard to say,” the former House of Cards actress, 54, told Us. “As a viewer, I’m scared of Beth. So, I guess Team Beth!”

Dawn Olivieri, meanwhile, had trouble deciding on behalf of her character, Sarah Atwood, who’s in a romantic relationship with Jamie but still has respect for Beth’s method of controlling the powerful people around her.

“I would say I’m Team Jamie obviously, because I am on his side, I’m his partner in this, but there’s almost a part of me that also would say I am Team Beth,” the House of Lies alum, 42, told Us. “If I could win my game, whatever that game is, I could get Beth to take Jamie out and then I could take Beth out. It seems like it’d be a very easy sort of play that I could make. So, it’s a chess move, but I don’t know what’s at stake yet.”

When the first half of season 5 wrapped up in January, Beth suggested to her father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), that they murder Jamie. Jamie, for his part, then suggested to Sarah that they kill Beth.

The second half of season 5 was set to premiere later this summer, but that no longer seems likely given that filming on the new episodes hasn’t begun. “We know [co-creator Taylor Sheridan] is writing and we’re looking forward to getting back,” Moniz told Us at PaleyFest. “I’m along for this ride for as long as [the show] goes. That’s what I can tell you. It’s just been a dream job.”

Rumors have been swirling for months that production is on pause because of a feud between Sheridan, 52, and Costner, 68, who reportedly can’t come to an agreement on how much the Dances With Wolves director should film for the new episodes. In February, Costner’s lawyer Marty Singer slammed the allegation that his client refused to work for more than one week on the next installment.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer told Puck in February. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Amid all the drama, Brings Plenty told Us that he’s trying to focus on the present. “I live in the moment,” he said when asked how many more seasons he thinks Yellowstone could have. “I don’t try to think too far ahead because once I start doing that, then I get myself into a space that’s uncomfortable. But if I stay in the moment, then life is still good and peaceful.”

With reporting by Stephanie Webber