Rip and Beth forever. Ahead of the season 5 premiere, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is reflecting on how far Rip and Beth have come – and whether getting married will change their dynamic.

“[Fans will see] more of Beth and I married, obviously,” the 47-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly. “Some pretty amazing stuff, cowboy wise. … The actors and I got to do a lot of stuff that we’ve never been able to do before. I think we’ve earned the trust of [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] and he’s allowed us to go and really cowboy for the first time. So that’s been really cool. And then I think Rip being kind of thrusted into being the foreman without John [Kevin Costner] around is a new experience for the character as well.”

Viewers watched Rip and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton wed in the season 4 finale as her dad, John, prepared to take on the role of governor of Montana.

“I don’t think it’ll affect anything when it comes to decision making,” Hauser told Us about life on the ranch post-wedding. “I mean, he still listens to John. I mean, he’s his boss, but same time too, John has put a lot of responsibility on him this year.”

When asked why the couple have resonated with fans, he cited how “imperfect” the pairing is.

“And I think Taylor does a great job of putting that on paper. And then Kelly and I take it and we put our spin on it,” Hauser explained. “And where there’s moments that, maybe, there would be anger, there’s love instead. And there’s a lot of levels to the characters that Kelly and I have just found throughout the years. And I think it’s wonderful that people actually still care about the two of them the way they do.”

While he’s been portraying Rip since the 2018 premiere, Hauser told Us that he’s “completely opposite” from his onscreen persona.

“But I think going and spending time with Taylor, getting him back on a horse in Texas, usually it just starts to bleed into Rip a little bit and talking with them and sparking the creative conversation again about the year,” he said. “And usually being away from the family for months at a time too, and just being focused on the journey of that year and the character.”

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network Sunday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton