Soap opera star Brian Gaskill broke his silence after his character, Seth Morgan, was killed off of The Young and the Restless.

Gaskill, 54, expressed his gratitude toward the cast and crew before turning his attention to the future in a statement he released via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5..

“Between social media and the Internet in general, news travels ridiculously fast these days …so…yeah, that happened,” he began. “(And if you haven’t seen yet, please watch… I hear Los Angeles might be preempted… so check out Paramount+ or look for Times).”

Gaskill’s run was short-lived, spanning from January to his finale on the episode that aired Tuesday, March 5. His character, Seth, was the AA sponsor for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He met his demise at the hands of Jordan (Colleen Zenk), who pushed him in front of a moving car.

“I had a great time on Young and the Restless with the producers, directors, publicity department and other actors,” Gaskill’s statement continued. “And it was incredible to see so much support from all of my friends on social media, who have been following along over the years”

Gaskill is no stranger to coming and going from daytime TV. He previously had roles on All My Children, Port Charles, The Bold and the Beautiful, As the World Turns and Guiding Light.

This was his first soap role since 2008, and Gaskill told Soap Opera Digest that returning to that world was “an incredible experience.”

“I wasn’t sure I would ever really get back on daytime because there’s only four shows left, and the job opportunities just really aren’t there as much,” he said in an interview published in January. “My life’s been a journey.”

Gaskill added that his last daytime stint ended right in the middle of the Great Recession. While he tried to find consistent work and provide for his daughter, he struggled financially, even living in his car for a time.

“Then I was just doing anything I could to make any kind of money,” he said. “I sold cars, I became an Uber driver for about two or three years in L.A., but that was killing my body and my car. I finally went back to school for massage therapy, and I’ve basically been working as a massage therapist for the past few years. I feel like I’ve been through five different lifetimes.”

Gaskill concluded his Instagram post with “Now let’s see what comes next…”

If that next opportunity is also in soaps, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital are the last shows still running that he hasn’t crossed off the list.