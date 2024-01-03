Zac Efron couldn’t escape High School Musical even while filming The Iron Claw.

“People like to [bring up High School Musical] to mess with me. It’s pretty funny. We had a scene where we show up to a party where Stanley [Simons], I think, is singing a song,” Efron, 36, recalled during a Wednesday, January 3, interview with W Magazine. “He performed it live, and then they just continued to move on to another song and it was something from High School Musical.”

Efron was determined not to lose his cool despite the prank, adding, “I had to stay in character while that was going on, and everybody else was just losing it. The camera was on me, and I was just trying to stay in character. I felt very uncomfortable.”

The actor rose to stardom after playing Troy Bolton in the High School Musical franchise. Disney Channel released three movies from 2006 to 2008 and a spinoff film starring Ashley Tisdale. In 2019, Disney+ developed a show inspired by the cultural phenomenon titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which ran for four seasons.

Despite High School Musical making him a household name, Efron initially attempted to distance himself from the franchise. He scored more adult roles in movies such as Neighbors, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron has since started to look back at his time in High School Musical fondly. He even showed his support for a potential reboot, telling E! News in May 2022, “Of course, of course [I would play Troy. I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, Efron thanked High School Musical director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden for supporting his career.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical,” he told the duo, who were in the audience. “For that, I’m just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower.”

Efron went on to gush about the “dream come true” opportunity to have a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

“You have no idea how I’m feeling right now,” he continued. “It’s so surreal. I’ve been acting and singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, since I was a little boy, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be standing here today in front of such dear friends, colleagues throughout the years and lifelong fans who have been with me since day one. I love you guys so much.”