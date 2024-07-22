Your account
Zachary Levi Reveals Who He Wants to Play Flynn Rider in Live-Action ‘Tangled’

By
Zachary Levi Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Zachary Levi is already fan-casting the role of Flynn Rider in Tangled should the animated Disney film ever get a live-action reboot.

Levi, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, July 21, that Timothée Chalamet would be his top choice for the part.

“I mean, he’s already getting every other job, but probably Timothée Chalamet,” he said. “Unfortunately, I feel like I’m a little old, and I don’t know all of the younger actors that could be that guy.”

Levi voiced the character of Flynn in the Disney movie, which hit theaters in 2010. Tangled was a musical version of the Rapunzel fairy tale, with Mandy Moore voicing Rapunzel and Donna Murphy starring as the villainous Mother Gothel.

While no official Tangled live-action film is on Disney’s roster, Levi still has hope for one. “I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel’s parents,” he said. “I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us.”

“I’m so proud of that movie I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it,” he continued. “I always dreamed about being in a Disney animated musical and then I got to be in one! And not just any one, like, I think it’s one of the best ones that there is.”

Zachary Levi Reveals Who He Wants to Play Flynn Rider in Live Action Tangled
Timothee Chalamet Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Levi went on to say that he was “bummed” Disney never made a Tangled sequel, but he was happy to be involved in the “really fun” animated series that aired on Disney Channel. He and Moore both reprised their roles in that series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, as well as the TV movie Tangled: Before Ever After.

“Now that there’s talks of doing this live-action — I think it’s awesome, and I look forward to, you know, seeing how well that comes together,” he added.

Moore, 40, told Bustle earlier this month that she wants Sabrina Carpenter to embody Rapunzel if the live-action movie happens. “I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something,” she said. “She looks like a Disney princess in real life.”

