Zosia Mamet on ‘Girls’ Cast: We ‘Don’t Really’ Hang Out Anymore





Growing apart. Zosia Mamet revealed that she and her former Girls costars aren’t as close as they used to be.

“We all kind of got pulled in different directions,” Mamet, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Nordstrom NYC flagship store opening party on Tuesday, October 22. “Some of us have kids and all of us are married, and everybody goes off and does other jobs. So, sometimes it’s hard to keep in touch.”

The Boy Downstairs star also admitted that the cast “don’t really” hang out since the show wrapped two years ago. Despite the stars growing distant, Mamet dished on the possibility of everyone coming together for a reunion.

“You know, I haven’t really thought about that! I think when you end something, you sort of have to put it in a little special box in your heart somewhere,” she explained to Us. “If it were to come back, that would be joyous and wonderful — if not, you’re not, like, holding a candle and waiting, you know?”

Mamet starred on Girls along with Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Jemima Kirke. The acclaimed HBO series ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017. In addition to creating the show, Dunham, 33, served as one of its writers and directed 19 episodes.

Adam Driver, Andrew Rannells and Alex Karpovsky also starred on the series.

Kirke, a longtime friend of Dunham’s, noted to Glamour in January 2017 that working on Girls together “definitely caused us to get closer.” She also revealed that “it caused us to fight,” adding that their friendship “was nicer” by the show’s end.

Though Dunham told Rolling Stone in February 2017 that she intended for Girls to “go out while people were still engaged in the show [and] still talking about it,” she and showrunner Jenni Konner confessed to Vanity Fair earlier that month that they would “love to do a movie.”

“We don’t know what the movie is, but yes — we’d love to do the Girls movie,” Konner, 48, said at the time. “I miss the characters already. I’m still pitching for them.”

The Tiny Furniture star added that they “wanna know” who the beloved characters “become.”

