Is Lena Dunham moving on? Not if her Girls costar Andrew Rannells has anything to say about it. Us Weekly spoke exclusively to the Boys in the Band star at Broadway Belts for PFF in New York City on Monday, March 12, and he shared that he doesn’t think his friend is ready to be anything but single.

Rannells told Us, “Uh, I don’t think we’re there yet,” when asked if he would set Dunham up with anyone. In his opinion, she needs to stay single for the time being. “That was a long relationship,” he explained.

The 39-year-old actor is of course referring to Dunham’s five-year relationship with music producer Jack Antonoff, which ended in January. Though Us exclusively revealed that Antonoff, 33, has moved on to dating model Carlotta Kohl, the Girls creator, 31, has been focusing on her health rather than her love life. She confirmed in the March issue of Vogue that she had a hysterectomy in an effort to end years of pain caused by endometriosis.

Rannells — who had a “Sweet Sixteen” reunion of Hairspray at the Broadway Belts event — has been there to support Dunham amid her struggle. “I was in L.A., and we got together and hung out,” he told Us. “I mean, you’re just there for your friend. You’re just like, whatever they want to do. You want to stay in? We’ll stay in. You want to go out? We’ll go out. Basically, whatever she needed.”

The Broadway star said his former costar is doing well and taking time to recover. However, that hasn’t stopped her from working: “She’s launching into a whole new series at HBO with Jennifer Garner. That’s very exciting. I think they’re really gearing up for that. But she just took a little time for herself, which I think is great, and now she’s launching into a whole new project.”

