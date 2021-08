Supporting Cast

Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman are all reportedly getting a 25 percent raise, making nearly $80,000 an episode next season. They are projected to go up to $100,000 an episode for season 6.

9-1-1 season 5 premieres on Fox Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.