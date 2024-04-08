New stills for season 7 episode 5, which dropped on Monday, April 8, show the best friend duo running into each other at a restaurant. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is there with his new girlfriend, Marisol (Edy Ganem), while Buck (Oliver Stark) is on his first date with Tommy (Louis Ferrigno Jr.). While some photos show the respective couples enjoying their one-on-one time, others capture the foursome looking less than comfortable crossing paths.

A promotional teaser for the episode, released on Thursday, April 4, supports the theory things are not about to go smoothly. Tommy initially questions why Buck is “stiff” in the clip, but Buck insists that he isn’t “weirded out” by his first time out “with a dude.” His mood changes, however, when Eddie approaches, and Buck turns around in horror.

The ill-eased moment will air on Thursday, April 11, one week after 9-1-1 surprised fans when it finally allowed Buck to finally explore his attraction to men after years of insinuation that he may be bisexual. Titled “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered,” the show’s 100th episode saw Buck spending the hour fighting for Eddie’s attention as his BFF got closer to Tommy. While many viewers were hoping to see Buck confess that his jealousy stemmed from his romantic feelings for Eddie, the episode pivoted in its final moments, revealing that Buck was actually interested in Tommy when the two shared a kiss.

After the episode aired, Stark, 32, took to social media to share that he was “humbled” and “overwhelmed” by the positive response to the reveal, which he noted is a story line that won’t be going away. “I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories.

The actor also took a moment to address those who were upset about 9-1-1 adding another queer character to its cast. (Aisha Hinds and Tracie Thoms have played a lesbian couple since season 1, while other characters like Josh and Michael, portrayed by Bryan Safi and Rockmond Dunbar, respectively, have been recurring characters for years.)

“If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care,” he wrote. “This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched.”

Ahead of the episode, Stark sat down exclusively with Us Weekly and teased how Buck’s sexual awakening would be a “big sigh of relief” for Buck as he continues his journey to happiness.

“And I think that’s kind of the story that we’re able to start to tell here, is that Buck isn’t consciously aware of the thing that he’s looking for or what’s lacking in his life,” he told Us. “And as he hopefully starts to discover that it’s this cathartic, liberating feeling of just being able to ease into it and breathe out this big sigh of relief at last.”

Keep scrolling for every Buck and Eddie still from 9-1-1 season 7 episode 5: