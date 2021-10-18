The road to the altar is rarely smooth! A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is on the way, and it looks like there’s plenty of drama ahead.

As always, season 5 will follow seven new couples as they get to know each other in long-distance relationships before they begin the process of applying for K-1 visas.

Though all of the duos are new to the 90 Day franchise, there is one face among the crowd who may be familiar to viewers: Usman “SojaBoy” Umar. The Nigerian musician, 32, previously appeared in season 4 of Before the 90 Days, which aired in 2020.

After splitting from ex-wife Lisa Hamme, Usman is now pursuing a relationship with a woman named Kim.

“I flew halfway across the world to meet the man of my dreams,” the 50-year-old San Diego native says during a teaser released on Monday, October 18. “I messaged him and he messaged me back, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ And that’s how I fell in love with international superstar Usman, a.k.a. SojaBoy.”

Things quickly take a turn, however, when Kim accompanies Usman to a film shoot for one of his music videos. “Why would you bring me here to shoot a video about another woman?” she asks before throwing a drink in his face.

Memphis, a 34-year-old divorcée from Michigan, also runs into trouble with her beau, Hamza. She wants the Tunisia native, 28, to sign a prenuptial agreement, but he balks at the request, telling her that they don’t have prenups in his country.

That doesn’t deter Memphis, who replies, “If you do not sign, I do not want to marry you.”

Meanwhile, automotive engineer Gino is pursuing a romance with Jasmine, a teacher from Panama City, Panama.

“Jasmine is my soulmate, and I haven’t even met her yet,” the 51-year-old Michigan resident says in the trailer. “To be honest, she’s out of my league.”

The honeymoon period seemingly doesn’t last, because later in the teaser, the duo fight about whether Gino was talking to another woman.

“Were you texting with her, yes or no?” Jasmine, 34, asks. “I hate you because you broke my f–king heart!” In a voiceover, Gino says, “I think I made a big mistake.”

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on TLC Sunday, December 12, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Keep scrolling to meet the cast: