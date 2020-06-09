’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Tell-All: Who’s Still Together?

David and Lana

Status: Not Together

Although Lana, 27, finally met David, 60, the pair are currently not together. “She told me a couple weeks ago that all she wanted was a white picket fence and a simple life with me, traveling in the RV,” he said. “She loves that idea, but right now, today, I think we’re not together. That’s not saying we won’t be together in the future, but we’re not together.”

David explained that he has been to Ukraine more than 20 times to visit women he’s met online and has spent more than $250,000. Lana is still on the site talking to “friends,” and cannot call into the tell-all special or talk on the phone with David.

“It was difficult for her to manipulate the iPhone keyboard with her nails and stuff,” he said. “It wasn’t comfortable for her.”