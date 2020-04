Brittany and Yazan

Brittany, 26, and Yazan, 24, met over video chat through Yazan’s sister. Brittany is moving from Florida to Jordan to be with Yazan, but there are many obstacles. He’s a devout Muslim and she has no plans to convert to Islam. She also is a bit more provocative for his conservative family, who won’t let them live together until marriage. Plus, she has a secret that “could ruin everything.”