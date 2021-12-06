Cheating Lies 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Tell All Revelations

Steven Admits to Talking to Other Women

The reality star confessed that he had been conversing with other women after an argument with his wife. “Alina and I had gotten in a fight recently and I was really frustrated, and last week, probably about nine girls were sending me inappropriate messages and images of, like, their boobs and naked pictures,” he divulged. “I started responding back — kind of encouraging that.”

Steven admitted to “foolishly” sending pictures of himself to the women, though he claimed that he was “fully clothed” yet sticking his tongue out. “I have kind of a long tongue, and I was saying, ‘Wow, I have a really long tongue. Too bad I don’t know how to use it,’” he revealed. “Or if they sent me a picture of themselves nude, I’d be like, ‘Wow, you’re so hot.’”

He claimed that he only sent the messages because he was trying to control certain desires. “I have a lot of sexual energy, so there was a lot of repression going on within myself. It would be easier if we were able to find a way where I wouldn’t have to repress these urges and these feelings as much,” he said. “For some reason, I really want to have a threesome. … I had told Alina about this nearly since the beginning that it’s something I wanted to try.”

Alina shared that she felt “lost and confused” when he told her about wanting to have a threesome. After Steven’s ex Vanessa told Alina that he slept with three women in Russia while they were together and urged her to divorce him, Alina replied, “I can’t just walk away. I have a hope that he loves me enough to be able to change.” Alina added that she was giving him one “last” chance, and he said he was going to seek help from a psychologist.