Jenny, 60, and Sumit, 30

Status: Still Together!

Sumit confirmed that he and his wife — yes he’s MARRIED — are now separated, and she did in fact file some sort of case against him. He and Jenny hope to reunite in India so they can be together once things are settled. Sumit also mentioned the reason he did the show in the first place was to make his wife and family realize how much he wanted to be with Jenny and out of his marriage.