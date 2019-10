Tiffany, 27, and Ronald, 29

Status: Still Married!

Ronald has yet to meet his newborn daughter, Carley, who was born in the U.S., but he and Tiffany did book tickets for her and the kids to go back to South Africa to visit. The plan is for Ronald, who, it turns out, does have a clean record, to come live in the States. Unfortunately, the couple’s financial situation is currently preventing him for applying for a spousal visa.