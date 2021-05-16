Mohamed Refuses to Appear on the Show Again

Danielle insisted that she got “closure” with ex-husband Mohamed Jbali after he apologized for claiming no one would want to have sex with her because of her “smell.”

Mohamed then ranted about the show via video chat. “I’m frustrated with the whole thing,” he said. “I’ve been here all day long. Miscommunication, so many problems, audio things. I mean, they need to learn how to respect people. You are filming us. We are human beings. We have to be respected.”

He grew even angrier when the cast accused him of using Danielle and host Shaun Robinson asked if he was dating anyone. “That’s my personal life. I’m not going to share my personal life with you anymore. There is better things that you can talk about. This is going to be the last time I’m gonna appear on this TV show. That’s it. This is too much. I am not giving you what you want. … This is a joke,” he declared before storming off.

