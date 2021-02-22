A complicated story to tell. HBO’s new four-part docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, dives deeper into the 1992 scandal when acclaimed director Woody Allen was accused of sexually abusing then 7-year-old Dylan Farrow. Allen, 85, who has consistently denied all allegations of sexual abuse, was dating actress Mia Farrow at the time she adopted Dylan in 1985. In 1991, he officially became the adoptive father of Dylan.

The documentary, which kicked off on Sunday, February 21, features interviews with Mia, 76, Dylan, 35, and others who claim they witnessed inappropriate behavior on Allen’s part. The writer and his partner, Soon-Yi Previn, whom Mia adopted with her ex-husband André Previn, spoke out following the first episode.

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods,” the pair’s team said in a statement. “Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false.”

Their rep continued, “Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”

The filmmakers behind the documentary obtained access to case files that had been stored since the ’90s, and provide never-before-seen home videos that Mia shot of Dylan sharing the stories of her alleged abuse. Allen did not participate in the series.

“I haven’t spoken about him, probably in decades. That’s the greatest regret of my life — that I wasn’t receptive enough. it’s my fault. I brought this guy into our family. There’s nothing I can do to take that away,” the Guns at Batasi star said. “I get why people can’t believe it because who on earth could believe that about Woody Allen? I couldn’t believe it.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more revelations.