From being stuck in a house together to racing around the world! Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, who met on Big Brother and started dating after the show, are set to compete on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race.

The product manager, 24, and AI engineer, 25, will be racing for the $1 million prize among 11 other pairs, including former NFL coach Rex Ryan and his friend Tim Mann, who are described as “golf buddies” from Tennessee. The cast also includes ballroom dancers, newlyweds and even long-lost twins.

The Emmy-winning series hosted by Phil Keoghan kicks off season 34 outside the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany, for the starting line. The teams will also venture to Petra, Jordan, where they’ll ride a train and experience “a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia,” according to a CBS press release, and “perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet.”

And for the first time in the long-running show’s history, there will be no non-elimination legs this season. Other filming locations will include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland and finally Nashville, where the winning team will cross the finish line.

As for Derek and Claire, they recently moved cross-country from New York City to Los Angeles together. “We’re moving out to L.A.,” Derek exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month after his elimination from another CBS series, The Challenge: USA. He joked that he and Claire “had to ditch” New York. “You know, those rent prices. We couldn’t stay,” he said, adding that the couple’s next living situation is “semi-temporary” as they look “for a more long-term lease.”

Us exclusively revealed that the BB23 duo were dating back in October 2021. While they didn’t form a romantic connection inside the Big Brother house, they “both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other,” Claire explained to Us at the time. “We would stay up late talking every single night and we just really developed a bond.”

The Amazing Race season 34 premieres on CBS Wednesday, September 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Scroll down to see the full TAR cast!