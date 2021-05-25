Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

Caleb Kennedy Video Resurfaces

Following Pike’s departure, fellow season 19 contestant Caleb Kennedy left the competition after making it to the top five. His leave was prompted by a video resurfacing in which he was seated next to someone who appeared to be wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” Kennedy wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.”