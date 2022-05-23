The newest victor! Noah Thompson was crowned the season 20 winner of American Idol after a showdown with Leah Marlene and HunterGirl.

The Kentucky native, 20, prevailed during the Sunday, May 22, finale after performing songs by Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen as well as “One Day Tonight,” his own original single. “Oh, my God,” the country singer said after learning of his win. “My heart is beating out of my chest, this is crazy!”

During his audition earlier in the season, Thompson revealed that he almost didn’t sign up for the show. “I would’ve never signed myself up for something like this,” he explained, adding that his best friend actually submitted his name to producers on his behalf. “I never had that confidence.”

The former construction worker’s time on the show wasn’t without its ups and downs, either. Shortly before finale night, Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 and had to perform from his hotel room. Though he pushed through his illness, he later revealed that his symptoms were worse than he let on.

“I’ve never had such a sore throat my entire life. It was killing me,” he recalled. “I honestly can’t believe I made it through because it was hurting that bad. I was having such problems with it. I’m just glad it worked out.”

The coronavirus pandemic wasn’t the only source of dramatic moments during season 20 of the ABC series. In April, frontrunner Kenedi Anderson made headlines when she abruptly quit the show for personal reasons.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” the 18-year-old songstress wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.”

Judge Luke Bryan later told USA Today that he and his fellow panelists were “heartbroken” about Anderson’s choice to leave, though he empathized with the pressure faced by contestants.

“These kids, they got a lot coming at ’em,” the Georgia native, 45, said in April. “I think, potentially for [Anderson’s] career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you’re having doubts and anxieties and other things … we’re heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and great.”

