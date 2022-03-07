The next big thing? Kenedi Anderson more than impressed the judges during the Sunday, March 6, episode of American Idol, with Luke Bryan declaring that the 17-year-old “might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen” in the show’s history.

Anderson performed a stripped-down version of Lady Gaga’s “Applause” at the Los Angeles round of auditions, taking to the piano in front of Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“It was super cool,” the Virginia native said on the local news on Friday, March 4, teasing her appearance. “They were really great — the judges — at calming me down. I’m someone that loves humor and so they’re great at cracking jokes here and there, and it made me feel much more comfortable.”

Not long after she started singing, Perry was intrigued, perking up after the first note. After she finished, the “Roar” singer jokingly asked Anderson for her autograph. Perry subsequently admitted that she felt “threatened” by the teenager.

“They’re younger, they’re skinner, they’re prettier, they sing really good,” Perry quipped. “Siri, make an appointment at the plastic surgeon. I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited yet. … You check every box. Get ready to become your own hero.”

Bryan, meanwhile, noted his head was “spinning,” referring to her as a “five-star recruit.”

Richie added, “You don’t understand. We can sit here all day long and sing songs, but we are looking for the next ‘thing’ in the music business. You have graced us because your voice, your look, your sound. … You have answered our prayers.”

After declaring that “no doubt” Anderson will be in the top 10, they called her mother in to announce she’s going to Hollywood.

“I never thought that an opportunity like this would come my way,” Anderson said in her aforementioned interview with 8News on Friday. “I think that music is definitely my main passion, and I’m really excited to be able to share that with everyone now. … I just want to pursue a career in music. That’s all I’ve ever wanted. I want to be able to go on tour one day. I want to be able to sell my own music. Keep writing music. Collab with other artists. I want a career in this so badly.”

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for five things to know about Anderson: