Missing her — but moving forward. Ever since Kenedi Anderson wowed the American Idol judges with her audition, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie haven’t been able to hold back their emotions when it comes to the young singer — even after she abruptly left the competition show in April 2022.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” the Virginia native shared via Instagram after the singing competition aired the episode containing her top 24 performance of “Human” by Christina Perri. ”I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Host Ryan Seacrest was the first to announce Anderson’s departure, explaining why there was no voting information for her during the episode.

“We send her well wishes,” the longtime emcee said, noting that “Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons.”

Her exit came as a shock to viewers, who were first introduced to the aspiring artist when her Idol audition aired in March 2022.

During her audition, Anderson performed a stripped-down version of Lady Gaga’s “Applause” for the judges, accompanying herself on piano as well. With those first notes, she left Perry, Bryan and Richie in awe of her talent. While the trio smiled and gasped throughout her performance, it was their effusive comments afterward that helped to cement her as a frontrunner in the competition from the get-go.

“My head is spinning,” the country artist gushed, calling the teen a “five-star recruit.” Meanwhile, the “Firework” singer asked the teenager about the name of her fanbase, immediately declaring herself a “Keni Cat.” For his part, Richie let out a “Hallelujah!” in praise of her talent. All three judges not only sent Anderson to Hollywood, but they gave her the coveted platinum ticket, too.

Anderson went on to compete in three more episodes. After her departure, a source close to production told Us Weekly that the show was “disappointed to see Kenedi leave,” which the judges later echoed.

