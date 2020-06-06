Jordin Sparks

Sparks released her self-titled first album in 2007 after winning season 6 that year. The album included the hit singles “Tattoo” and “No Air,” which featured Chris Brown. Sparks has released three studio albums and earned one Grammy nomination.

The Arizona native starred in the 2010 Broadway musical In the Heights and the 2012 movie Sparkle alongside the late Whitney Houston. In 2016, Sparks appeared in a pilot for the reality series Sugar and Sparks — which chronicled her journey to open a bakery — on the Food Network. The episode was not picked up for a full series.

Sparks had a high-profile relationship with Jason Derulo from 2011 to 2014. She returned to the music scene later that year with the mixtape, #ByeFelicia. Sparks married fitness model Dana Isaiah in 2017 and welcomed their son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., in May 2018.