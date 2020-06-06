Taylor Hicks

Hicks beat out runner-up Katharine McPhee on season 5 in 2006 with the help of his loyal fanbase, Soul Patrol. He released his self-titled debut album later that year. After poor record sales, Hicks was dropped from his record label in 2008, which caused him to form his own label, Modern Whomp. The Alabama native recorded three studio albums and released his latest single, “Six Strings and Diamond Rings,” in 2017. Hicks starred on Broadway in Grease in 2008 before joining the national tour in 2009.

He landed a Las Vegas residency in 2012 — a first for an Idol winner. Hicks is co-owner of Saw’s Juke Joint in Birmingham, Alabama, and host of INSP’s food and travel series, State Plate.