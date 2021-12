Who’s New?

Randall Park, who had a cameo in the first movie’s post-credits sequence, will play Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist who’s determined to find Atlantis. Other new characters include Stingray (Jani Zhao), Karshon (Indya Moore) and Atlan (Vincent Regan). Pilou Asbæk, who played Efron Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, will also star in an undisclosed role.