Will Celebs Appear?

No celebrities have been confirmed to attend. Scarlett Johansson, Tom Cruise and more stars spoke out about the HFPA following the Los Angeles’ Times expose, with the Black Widow actress claiming she faced “sexist questions and remarks” from HFPA members which “bordered on sexual harassment,” noting that she was refusing to participate in the show.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit,” she told Entertainment Weekly in May. “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”