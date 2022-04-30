The Trailer

After the first footage dropped in February 2022, Butler confirmed he is the one singing in the movie.

“When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning. For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I watched as much [footage of Elvis’ concerts] as I could, over and over. I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to Priscilla and Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much.”