Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Potential Couples Drama Already Brewing

Kelley Flanagan and Bennett Jordan

The Bachelorette season 16 contestant is, however, actively pursuing Peter Weber’s ex.

“I’ve been pretty upfront and honest and intentional with my interest and it is with one lady … her name is Kelley Flanagan. Certainly quite interested in Kelley,” he said on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “She’s a very, very smart girl. She’s well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar. That was something that she identified with me very early on. … I don’t want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there’s a lot of good, similar overlap.”

Bennett added that he’s connected with Kelley through Instagram — but she’s seeing someone else. While he said it wasn’t “serious” as Kelley plans to relocate to NYC, some fans thought she was sending Bennett a message after she posted a TikTok about “f—k boys” after his interview dropped.